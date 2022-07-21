Larry Nichols, the longtime superintendent of the Calhoun County Independent School District, is stepping down.
He first started as the district's leader in 2000 and served for ten years until 2010, when he left to become the Galveston school district's superintendent.
Calhoun County ISD recruited him back in 2018, giving him what would become the job of leading the district though a global pandemic, which Nichols said was "certainly challenging." He called the teachers he worked with though the pandemic "heroes."
He will officially step down as superintendent at the end of July and transition to a part-time position in the district, allowing him to continue helping the district with in-progress construction projects.
On Monday, the district's school board named Evan Cardwell interim superintendent. Cardwell started as deputy superintendent in the spring, allowing him to build relationships with the administration and board before he takes over, he said.
He previously served as superintendent in the Newcastle school district for three years and studied at the University of North Texas and earned a master's degree at Tarleton State University. He grew up in Freeport, up the coast from Port Lavaca.
"It feels like I'm coming back home," he said.
Nichols and Cardwell said they think Cardwell's experience in the district will provide for continuity between the two administrations.
"The time I've spent here has been so valuable," he said, calling Nichols a "great mentor."
Cardwell said he's approaching the new school year with a "safety mindset," both in the wake of the Uvalde massacre and because of the continuing reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. This focus includes the goal of adding a new school resource officer to the district's schools.
