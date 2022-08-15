Calhoun County
"We had some great things in some areas and we have the ability to improve in others," interim Superintendent Evan Cardwell said about his district's academic performance during the 2021-22 school year. "It's going to take a team effort if we want to build on what we did last year."
Calhoun County ISD - B rating
- Accountability rating: B
- Student Achievement rating: B
- School Progress rating: B
- Closing the Gaps rating: B
Cardwell said he was impressed with his district's academic growth last year.
"Our kids grew tremendously despite the pandemic setbacks," Cardwell said.
