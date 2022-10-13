Children from all around Calhoun County sought to take a home a prize at the fairgrounds in Port Lavaca Wednesday.
The 2022 Calhoun County Fair Junior Livestock Show allowed kids to show the chickens, rabbits, steers, heifers and pigs they raised.
Hayes Sullivan, a 15-year-old from Port Alto, showed his rabbits for the first time at the event. His mother Jenny Sullivan waited in the check-in line with him.
"I'm excited to be here," Hayes said. "It's been pretty fun."
Hayes planned to show three of the rabbits he brought with him.
"We have some that are pretty sweet and some that are pretty feisty," Jenny said.
Jenny said rabbits are a good animal to show for kids who are competing for the first time.
"It's a smaller investment for a youngster, so it's a good way for a child to decide whether to keep showing or not," Jenny said. "It's about $50 a rabbit. It is a six-week project."
Hayes said he has enjoyed his experience with his furry friends, but he would prefer to work with a different animal for next year's livestock show.
"I'd like to raise pigs next year, but rabbits are not that bad," he said.
Another participant in the rabbit show, high school junior Jillian Tanner, was competing in the event for the eighth time.
Tanner said she found the process of raising rabbits to be very rewarding.
"Every judge is different, so every year is going to be different," Tanner said. "You just have to see what (the judges) like and make your rabbits fit their standards."
At this year's contest, Tanner hoped to beat her previous best finish of sixth place.
"Hopefully this year will be the year," she said.
While judges examined rabbits, kids participating in other events passed the time by chatting with friends and family.
Easten Key, a 15-year-old from Port Lavaca, relaxed nearby his steers. He said he had recently been getting up early in the mornings, working with his livestock for hours each day.
"It's always fun to meet new people here and hang out with them," Key said. "I feel like all my hard work pays off."
Madden Guevara, 11, showed a rooster at Wednesday's livestock show, while his friend Hayden Ezzell, 12, came to the fairgrounds with a steer.
"I was excited to wake up early this morning and get over here," Ezzell said.
The 2022 edition of the Calhoun County Fair continues through Saturday.