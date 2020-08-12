POINT COMFORT — The Calhoun Port Authority tabled the vote on their proposed bylaws Wednesday.
The six-member board met for its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Board members Luis De La Garza and Jay Cuellar urged the chairman, J. C. Melcher Jr., to hold the item because they wanted to read the unedited version of the proposed bylaws because there were several items they wanted to review.
De La Garza wanted to review the bylaw which included a cut to the board’s compensation.
The proposed bylaws remove the contribution of $125 into a 457 B, which is a deferred-compensation retirement plan, port director Charles Haussmann explained.
Legal counsel Alan Sanders said that historically compensation is done through a board policy or resolution. The bylaws should be an operational view and how the board conducts its business.
Sanders said he also wanted to remove the stipulation in the bylaws that requires the board president to vote in the face of a tie.
Currently, the board president does not vote unless there is a tie. He said the bylaws shouldn’t require a person on the board to vote, if they choose not to.
“Every one of you as commissioners can vote as you see fit,” Sanders said.
Updating the bylaws have been discussed for more than a year. The board held a workshop in July to go over the latest version of the bylaws.
The bylaws will be discussed again with possible approval during September’s regular meeting.
