A proposal to widen and deepen the Matagorda Ship Channel could boost the local economy, a port leader told members of the Victoria Partnership on Tuesday morning.
Calhoun Port Authority Director Charles Hausmann said the project could provide a minimum of 1,000 jobs in its first 10 years. He expected the overall investment to be worth around $1 billion.
The port collaborated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to design a channel that would accommodate larger vessels, such as Aframax and Suzemax cargo ships.
Hausmann said the ship channel was designed in the 1960s for vessels smaller than the ones used for cargo today.
“We’re still with the first generation channel with the fourth and fifth generation ships, so we do need to get (the ship channel) widened and deepened to make sure we have the safest channel possible because we don’t want anything bad to happen here,” Hausmann said.
Plans for the channel expansion include a promise to not use public funds. Texas-based oil and gas company Max Midstream announced in 2020 it would give $225 million to the project.
“It’s gonna save everybody money in the long run,” Hausmann said at the Victoria Partnership meeting.
As of this year, Max Midstream said it “remains fully committed” to supporting the Calhoun Port Authority with the ship channel expansion.
The process of expanding the ship channel is delayed until at least December 2023 because of an ongoing lawsuit between the Army Corps and a coalition of environmental groups. The coalition claimed the Army Corps underestimated damage to wildlife habitats and the potential resuspension of mercury from the Alcoa Superfund in Point Comfort.
“In this project, anything that we do as a port, we are required under the permit to go through the areas that will be affected by dredging and take samples,” Hausmann said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We have to sample to see if there’s any contaminants.”
Hausmann said the port is working with Alcoa Corp. to test water samples for methylmercury. Samples containing higher than what the Environmental Protection Agency permits will be confined outside the bays.
“Out of all the samples we took for widening and deepening, not one of them came back with a level of mercury that had to go into confined placement,” Hausmann said.
One of the goals of the ship channel expansion is to complete the job with a net zero carbon footprint, he said.
“We have the opportunity to come in and plant carbon capturing plants, whether that’s grasses, mangroves, whatever it may be, and we want to make environmental habitats in the bay,” Hausmann said.