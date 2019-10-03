A Calhoun High School employee was forced to take a photo off of Facebook that violated district policies regarding political neutrality.
Ashleigh Wood, a history teacher at the school and one of its drill team and cheerleading coaches, posted a photo of a group of students with a "Trump 2020" political campaign flag to Facebook about 2:15 p.m. Monday, when the school was celebrating 'Merica' Monday' as part of its homecoming spirit week.
Wood did not respond to requests for comments or context, but Kelly Taylor, Calhoun's assistant superintendent, said the photo was deleted from Facebook about an hour later because it violated district policy.
Students are encouraged to read, think and develop their own opinion, but employees are not allowed to take political stances with students regardless of the candidate or political party, Taylor said.
"It is not the role of a teacher to impose political opinions on children," she said. "Political views are to remain private."
This is a developing story. Please check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates.
