Q: Can you get your Covid-19 booster and flu shot at the same time?
A: Yes you can get your COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccine at the same time, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some may think they need to wait to get their booster or vaccine but the side effects of not waiting, if any, are mild and resolve quickly, according to a CDC study.
The study was done retrospectively through self-reported data with almost 1 million participants between Sept. 22, 2021 and May 1 on the first seven days after vaccination.
Those who received the vaccine and booster at the same time were slightly more likely (8% to 11%) to report reactions like fatigue, headache and muscle ache than people who only received the COVID-19 booster, according to the CDC.
If someone is concerned about receiving both vaccines at the same time, the CDC recommends talking to their health provider.
While the Victoria County Public Health Department hasn't received its flu vaccines yet, the organization does plan to offer the option for both with upcoming vaccine clinics, department director David Gonzales said.
Once the flu vaccines arrive, there will be a week of distributing them for the first rush. Then, the department plans to offer a clinic where people can get both, most likely on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Gonzales said.
"It really just goes back to protecting yourself from severe illness with both of them," he said. "Anybody who has had Flue or COVID I think will tell you it definitely minimizes the severity of illness."
Flu season is expected to be more severe given the activity during the Sothern Hemisphere's flu season and while cases are going down Gonzales does expect to see an increase in COVID-19 cases during respiratory illness season just by the nature of people being in closed areas inside and in close proximity of each other.
The option of getting both at the same time will be really convenient for people as respiratory illness season begins, he said.
If you have a health question you want answered on ongoing health topics send them to Health Reporter Kyle Cotton at kcotton@vicad.com.