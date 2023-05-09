Fact: Some kids are dealt a bad hand. But Golden Crescent CASA has a better deck, one that can help children in bad situations.
The "Connect Cards" are just one way CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, can see what is troubling children at home, or when they're taken out of the home.
The eight in the "Collaborate" suite asks the kids, "How do you show people you care about them?" The ace in the "Cultivate" suit wonders, "What's your favorite family celebration or holiday?"
The questions are ways into the child's situation and family, and whether someone in their lives might be willing to help.
CASA leaders detailed the group's successes at the Tuesday morning meeting of the Victoria Partnership, a group organized by the Victoria Industrial Development Corporation in collaboration with local businesses and governments.
Program Director Diana Sneed and Community Engagement Specialist Monica Rios-Rodriguez explained how the system works, and how the community helps.
"You're working with elementary-aged kids and there's so much fun and they say, 'Oh yeah, everything is great.' And, 'No, I'm not in any trouble.' But when you talk to the placement or are you talking to the teacher, you find out, well maybe things aren't quite as cheery as that child might want you to believe," Sneed said.
CASA trains volunteers to advocate for children removed from their homes due to abuse, she explained, pointing out kids always try to remain with their parents, even when it is not in their best interests.
Last year, the group helped 124 children find permanent placement and have their cases closed. Of those, 90, or about 73%, were either reunited with their parents or with extended family. But that isn't enough, said Sneed. "I thought, oh my goodness, we have to work even harder this year to get more children back with their families because that's where they're going to be loved."
That's where volunteers come in. And those cards.
CASA is always in need of volunteers to help children, Sneed and Rios-Rodriguez said.
"We're asking for them to get to know the children that they're working with and all the important people in their lives," Sneed said. "Periodically, they're going to be making recommendations to the judge that's overseeing this process and they're going to be looking out for the best interest of the child.
"We find that out by talking to parents and relatives and teachers and church people and just anybody that was important to the child," she said.
To find out about the child, volunteers play cards with them. Ask a question from the "Collaborate" suit like, "Who is your best friend?" Could be a teacher, an aunt, a grandparent. It's a way to find out who is important in the child's life. In "Cultivate," ask "Who is your favorite person to play/hang with at school?" Another way to discover more about the child's life."
Which is the goal.
Last year, 82 court-appointed volunteers provided 3,549 hours helping 278 children. "It's a big network of people that are surrounding these children and families and offering them resources and things to help them heal," Sneed said. Golden Crescent CASA serves Victoria County and seven others, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio.
Demographically, 148 of those 278 children were boys and 130 girls; 115 of them were 5 and under, 95 were 6-12 years old, 57 were 13-17 and 11 were 18. Most, 133 of them, had Hispanic backgrounds, 104 were white, 25 were Black and 16 were multi-ethnic.