A Port Lavaca police officer falsified evidentiary information, causing one case in Calhoun County to be dismissed. Other cases are being reviewed, the district attorney said Thursday, and may have to be thrown out.
Officer Maxwell Duke admitted in August he "knowingly entered the incorrect time for the collection of evidence on the evidence log after receiving an order from his supervisor, Sergeant Adam Beard," according to a letter signed by Calhoun County District Attorney Dan Heard.
The letter was sent to attorney Chris Iles, of Rockport, on Jan. 12 and prompted Iles to ask for a dismissal of his client's case. His client, Gerardo Cruz, was accused of evading arrest or detention.
Iles filed a motion to dismiss because "officers are unable to testify due to a credibility issue."
The case was dismissed Aug. 12.
Heard said neither Duke nor Beard were charged with a crime. Both are still employed by the Port Lavaca Police Department.
"No charges are pending against either officer nor do I have any plans to charge them," Heard said. "Some law enforcement agency would have to charge them and then it would have to go before a grand jury, but there may not be enough evidence."
Wendy Duke, Maxwell Duke's mother, said her son is on a Brady List now. A Brady List is a collection of names of officers whose criminal or disciplinary histories make them unreliable witnesses at trial, according to MuckRock.
Both Duke and his attorney declined to comment.
Duke hired an attorney not because of any criminal charges but rather to fight his name being ascribed to the Brady List, the officer's mother, a Victoria Advocate employee, said Thursday.
She said her son was following orders made to him by Beard and that he reported it himself.
The fact that Duke made false statements in evidence and is now on the Brady List makes him unable to testify in court, calling all of his cases into question.
"The Gerardo case was dismissed and we will evaluate each case to see who may be entitled to this information," Calhoun County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Rodriquez said Thursday. "We will notify the defendants' attorneys as we feel necessary. More stronger or more serious charges are less likely to be dismissed."
Both Heard and Rodriquez declined to give a list of cases being considered for dismissal or the number of cases.
Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow didn't respond to phone calls requesting information about Duke or Beard on Thursday.