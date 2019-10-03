The Festival Dia de los Muertos – Victoria is planned for 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 2 at 209 S. Main St. Attendees will learn about and celebrate the ancient tradition of Dia de los Muertos, according to the festival's Facebook page.
Activities include music, food, a kids area, shared stories of lost loved ones, demonstrations and performances. Other activities include displays of folk art, retablos and altars to the public as a way to experience this tradition.
