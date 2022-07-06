A Victoria County farmer faced a double-edged sword this year.

Chris Buzek, who co-owns and manages Billy Buzek Farms, expects lower yields than usual for the farm’s corn, milo, cotton and soybean crops because of the abnormal weather conditions in the Crossroads. Corn harvesting has already begun, and cotton and beans will be ready later this month.

"This is the earliest we’ve ever harvested," Buzek said. "We usually don’t start until the Fourth of July. It’s been so dry.”

Matt Bochat, Texas A&M Agrilife extension agent in Victoria County, said low rainfall totals are part of the problem for this year's harvest.

"We're going to need, 6, 8, even 10 inches of rain soon," Bochat said in an interview with the Advocate in June.

Around 7 inches of rain fell in Victoria from Jan. 1 to July 5 this year, according to data from Weather Underground. Buzek said his crops typically receive the most rain in April and May, but 2022 was an exception.

Unfortunately, this year's issues for the Buzek farm did not end with the recent weather woes. By comparing receipts over a one-year span, Buzek noticed prices for machine fuel had jumped from $2.99 a gallon to $5.49 in Victoria County. The farm's warehouse is full of massive equipment, such as a combine harvester his crew operates on a seasonal basis.

"Everything we put our hands on, (the price) has gone up," Buzek said.

The increased strain on the Buzek farm's finances may have a few reasons behind it, according to one expert.

In a report for the Federal Bank of Dallas published June 21, economist Garrett Golding said the sanctions placed by the United States on imported Russian oil further emphasized America's struggle to resume its prepandemic refining production. Diesel fuel is classified as a distillate — a type of product refined from crude oil.

“The issue with high prices could be solved by refining capacity, but that doesn’t happen overnight," Golding told the Advocate in June. "Even if you bought a lot of oil right now, you would still need a high refining capacity.”

The reduction in diesel refinement impacted farmers directly.

"For a farmer who plants and harvests 1,000 acres of corn this year using conventional tilling, at an average of 5 gallons of diesel per acre, the fuel bill for that crop would be $27,500 today versus $16,400 in 2021," Golding reported for the Dallas Fed last month.

The rising price trend includes fertilizer expenses as well, Buzek said. Fertilizer once cost $80-$90 per acre, but now the price ranges between $120-$140 per acre.

“We go into these years putting (fertilizer) into our crops and not knowing what we’re going to get at the end of the year. It’s just a big gamble,” he said.

Low inventories for materials used in farming represent another issue that hits close to home.

“Purchasing new equipment is difficult," Buzek said. "You might buy something, and it will be over a year before you can get your hands on new equipment.”

The revenue earned from selling the harvested crops may somewhat help with the burden of a lower yield, Buzek said, "but it would have been nice to have a decent crop to offset the costs."