The Cuero Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday a collaboration with the Miss Golden Crescent organization.
The decision passes the stewardship of the Miss Cuero Pageant and Miss Cuero Court, which have a 39-year history, according to a news release issued Thursday.
"The Board of Directors of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce has made this choice in the best interests of both our chamber and the future of the Miss Cuero pageant," said Angie Cuellar, executive director of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, in the news release.
The Miss Golden Crescent organization, under the leadership of Director Jason Burmeister and his daughter Jamara, embraces the responsibility of continuing the Miss Cuero legacy, Cuellar said.
"They view this as a distinct honor and are wholeheartedly committed to nurturing growth and fostering opportunities for the Miss Cuero Court and upcoming contestants," she said.