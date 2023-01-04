The Charity Concert Series brings famous "older" country music stars to Victoria to entertain residents for a fraction of the cost of a concert in Austin, Houston or San Antonio, one event planner said Tuesday.
One country music star who performed during an earlier series, Marilyn Sellars, "even kicked Elvis Presley off the charts," concert planner Claud Jacobs said Tuesday.
"When we started the series years ago, we thought we wanted to do a variety of shows — comedians, rock bands, a little bit of everything," Jacobs said. "After about three years, we realized that the older country artists were selling out or close to it. We found our niche, and it's been a win-win."
The Charity Concert Series will soon kick off its 15th year in Victoria, beginning with a Jan. 19 performance by Country Music Hall of Fame performer Gene Watson at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St. Tickets for the 2023 series are $35 each for the season or $45 for individual shows.
"You pay about $150 to see all four shows," Jacobs said. "You'd pay that much or more to see just one of them in a bigger city."
The series has concerts on Jan. 19, March 10, April 28 and May 11. The proceeds benefit The Victoria Lion's Club, Victoria College and Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, a nonprofit organization that serves women and children.
"Care is provided to these families through a four-stage program: Restoring, equipping, launching, and landing these families back on their own two feet," the ranch's website said.
Watson will open the series, performing the first concert.
Watson has recorded with Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Ernest Tubb, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Trace Adkins and others during he span of his career.
Capitol Records signed Watson in 1974.
The Academy of Country Music named him the New Male Vocalist of the Year in 1975, and he was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2002.
He has released 11 No. 1 hits and has had 23 in the Top 10, with over 75 charted songs.
In 2012, former Gov. Rick Perry named Sept. 24 Gene Watson Day.
His hits included "Should I Go Home (or Should I Go Crazy)," "Nothing Sure Looked Good on You," and "Farewell Party."
His latest album is titled "Outside the Box" and features "an unwavering sort of music that's tavern appropriate but sophisticated and always, always sung until every drop of heart is wrung clean out," according to his publicist Sara Brosmer.
"I’ll be performing as many hits as I can in the time allotted because after 60 years in the music business, that’s what I know the fans come to hear. They can be sure I’ll sing my first big hit 'Love In The Hot Afternoon,' as well as 'Fourteen Carat Mind', 'Got No Reason Now for Going Home,' 'Paper Rosie', 'Nothing Sure Looked Good On You' and of course, my signature song, 'Farewell Party,'" Watson said Tuesday. "I’ll also add in one from my brand-new album titled “Outside the Box” and that one will be 'If I Had Any Pride Left At All' — that’s a song I first heard by Etta James, and I loved it the moment I heard it so I hope the fans like it too.”
"To have this kind of entertainment come to Victoria for the cost is pretty exciting," Jacobs said.
The concerts continue with a performance March 10 of Gary Morris' Farewell Tour. Morris is known for the popular 1983 ballad "The Wind Beneath My Wings." He has recorded more than 25 other songs that have appeared on the Billboard country charts.
John Conlee performs the April 28 concert in the series. Conlee has seven No. 1 hits, including "Lady Lay Down." Conlee has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1981, according to a concert news release.
The final concert in the series will be held May 11 and will feature T. Graham Brown, who has charted more than 20 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including three No. 1 songs.
"We're already looking at 2024," Jacobs said.