Even though the Halloween is fast approaching, you don’t have to wait until Monday to grab your costumes and snag some candy.

Victoria has several Halloween themed events scheduled for this week and weekend, so find one that works for you — and prepare to be scared. Click on the event’s name for more details.

THURSDAY

VISD Connections Trunk or Treat

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3002 E. North St. Victoria, TX 77901

361-788-9909

Victoria Electric Cooperative Trunk or Treat

6 p.m to 8 p.m.

VEC Parking Lot, 5502 US HWY 59N

Habitat for Humanity Trunk or Treat

5:30 p.m to 7 p.m.

4103 N Navarro St.

FRIDAY

Fegmar Enterprises Trunk or Treat

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

4800 N Navarro St.

Texas Zoo Haunted Zoo

8 p.m. to Midnight

110 Memorial Drive

$10 entry fee, mature audiences recommended

Victoria College 27th annual Halloween Carnival

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2200 E Red River St., VC Student Center grounds

Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center Haunted Forest

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

135 Progress Dr.

$10 entry fee

No pets allowed

Victoria Preservation Inc. Evergreen Elegy Cemetery Tour

6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

1845 Vine St.

$25/ticket

SATURDAY

Texas Zoo Haunted Zoo

8 p.m. to Midnight

110 Memorial Dr.

$10 entry fee, mature audiences recommended

Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center Haunted Forest

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

135 Progress Dr.

$10 entry fee

No pets allowed

Texas Zoo Zoo Boo

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

110 Memorial Dr.

$10.50 admission fee, some discounts

Children’s Discovery Museum Booseum

Noon to 4 p.m.

1205 Sam Houston Dr.

Normal admission fees for non-members

361 Pop-Up Shops Costume Contest

3:30 p.m.

2504 N. Laurent St.

Ages 1-15

American Legion Trunk or Treat

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1402 E Santa Rosa St.

SUNDAY

Texas Zoo Haunted Zoo

8 p.m. to 10 p.m

110 Memorial Drive

$10 entry fee, mature audiences recommended

Texas Made Fades and Envied Ones MC Trunk or Treat

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1307 E Airline Rd.

MONDAY

Redeemer Victoria Trunk or Treat

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1107 Salem Rd.