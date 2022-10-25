Even though the Halloween is fast approaching, you don’t have to wait until Monday to grab your costumes and snag some candy.
Victoria has several Halloween themed events scheduled for this week and weekend, so find one that works for you — and prepare to be scared. Click on the event’s name for more details.
THURSDAY
VISD Connections Trunk or Treat
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 3002 E. North St. Victoria, TX 77901
- 361-788-9909
Victoria Electric Cooperative Trunk or Treat
- 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
- VEC Parking Lot, 5502 US HWY 59N
Habitat for Humanity Trunk or Treat
- 5:30 p.m to 7 p.m.
- 4103 N Navarro St.
FRIDAY
Fegmar Enterprises Trunk or Treat
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 4800 N Navarro St.
Texas Zoo Haunted Zoo
- 8 p.m. to Midnight
- 110 Memorial Drive
- $10 entry fee, mature audiences recommended
Victoria College 27th annual Halloween Carnival
- 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 2200 E Red River St., VC Student Center grounds
Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center Haunted Forest
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- 135 Progress Dr.
- $10 entry fee
- No pets allowed
Victoria Preservation Inc. Evergreen Elegy Cemetery Tour
- 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
- 1845 Vine St.
- $25/ticket
SATURDAY
Texas Zoo Haunted Zoo
- 8 p.m. to Midnight
- 110 Memorial Dr.
- $10 entry fee, mature audiences recommended
Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center Haunted Forest
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- 135 Progress Dr.
- $10 entry fee
- No pets allowed
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 110 Memorial Dr.
- $10.50 admission fee, some discounts
Children’s Discovery Museum Booseum
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- 1205 Sam Houston Dr.
- Normal admission fees for non-members
361 Pop-Up Shops Costume Contest
- 3:30 p.m.
- 2504 N. Laurent St.
- Ages 1-15
American Legion Trunk or Treat
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 1402 E Santa Rosa St.
SUNDAY
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m
- 110 Memorial Drive
- $10 entry fee, mature audiences recommended
Texas Made Fades and Envied Ones MC Trunk or Treat
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1307 E Airline Rd.
MONDAY
Redeemer Victoria Trunk or Treat
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 1107 Salem Rd.