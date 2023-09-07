A 3-year-old child was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon in critical condition after a shooting occurred in a vehicle in north Victoria.
Police said they suspected the shooting was accidental.
About 3:23 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7600 block of North Navarro Street for an "unknown type call," Senior Police Officer David Brogger, said in a video posted to the Victoria Police Department's Facebook page. That area is just north of Zac Lentz Parkway near the Victoria Mall.
There was a gun shot in a vehicle traveling on Navarro, and a 3-year-old child was "involved," Brogger said.
Brogger did not specify how the child was injured among other details.
It was also unclear Thursday afternoon whether anyone was arrested or charged with a crime.
Brogger added there was not thought to be any ongoing threat to the public.
Multiple police vehicles and officers were parked in the middle of North Navarro Street where a vehicle was being towed.
Northbound traffic was delayed and stalled for several blocks as officers were working in the middle of North Navarro Street. A vehicle was also being towed from the middle of the street.
Reporter Tyrese Boone contributed to this story.