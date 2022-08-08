A verdict is expected by Wednesday in the jury trial of a former St. Joseph High School coach and trainer accused of sexually abusing former and current students at the school.

Alvin Mumphord III, 44, is charged with 22 counts of various sexual crimes involving children. The charges include 10 counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, five counts of online solicitation of a minor by sexual contact and seven counts of improper relationship between an educator and student, according to court records.

All of the charges are second-degree felonies.

Mumphord's trial began last week, and closing arguments are expected Tuesday with District Judge Bobby Bell presiding. Mumphord is represented by Houston attorney Myron Davis.

Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said she expects a verdict by Wednesday although she added the verdict could come sooner.

In 2021, Mumphord was accused of having an improper relationship with 11 of his St. Joseph students from 2004 to March 2021.

Mumphord worked as a coach at St. Joseph High School for various sports, including volleyball and cross country, according to previous Victoria Advocate reporting.

He was fired from his position at St. Joseph on the day of his arrest, April 30.

During the trial Monday, witnesses said Mumphord touched and grabbed their genitals during athletic massages.

The Victoria Advocate does not identify victims or potential victims of sexual crimes.

Another witnesses said Mumphord made him extremely uncomfortable by describing a sexualized game.

Trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.