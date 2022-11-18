Ruben Gonzales Mendoza, the man convicted of sexually abusing a girl for years, was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison.

District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said in an email, he will not be eligible for parole.

"The range of punishment available in Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child cases is 25 years-life in prison," she noted later. "There is no parole available for this offense, so a sentence must be served day for day. The defendant is in his mid-50s, so he will be in his 80s before he could be released. That is essentially a life sentence."

A jury convicted Mendoza, 53, on Thursday of sexually abusing one of two children he was accused of assaulting. He was acquitted in alleged assaults of another child.

"Considering the nature of his offense, we think the jury's verdict and punishment are appropriate," Filley Johnson said. "The victim and her family are pleased with the outcome."

Mendoza was arrested in June 2019 on warrants charging him with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

Mendoza was later indicted on the two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Testimony in the case lasted three days this week and closing arguments were on Thursday.

"These are very difficult cases for everyone involved," the district attorney said. "I'm grateful to the members of the jury for their diligence, and respect their decisions in this case."