Children ages 9-12 played games to learn how to be field naturalists, including safety skills and all about animals and their characteristics, during the Junior Naturalist Camp at the Victoria College Kids College camp from June 26-29.

On day one, they learned about what naturalists wear by drawing them on a person-length paper. The second day they matched animal pelts to skulls to better understand what the animal is. The third day they learned about migration and their journey on the migration trip. And the last day they learned about the different types of amphibians and reptiles.

Some of the skills taught at the camp were identifying the animals by the sounds they make.

“Most people think all owls sound the same,” Amy Flinn, Texas Master Naturalist, said. “The barn owl says, ‘Who cooks for you?’ which I think is hilarious.

“I also teach them how to speak ‘Cricket frog.’ That’s the frog you hear a lot just clicking at night.”

Thinking of the word nature, outside images come to mind, but this camp brought the outdoors indoors.

“It’s not exactly what I thought it would be,” camper Presley Davig said. “But it is also better because I thought it would be outside. I prefer inside.”