For all those whose bedtimes happen before the ball drops in Times Square, the arrival of 2023 came early as part of the Children’s Discovery Museum’s “Let’s Dance Into 2023” bash.
The end-of-year celebration gave hundreds an opportunity to explore the museum, win prizes in a series of raffles sponsored by Raising Cane’s, chow down on cotton candy and then dance off the sugar rush to a soundtrack of disco tunes.
Too busy enjoying the moment, most kids had to think before committing a New Year’s resolution.
“Maybe to get up and do some exercise instead of just sitting there watching my iPad,” said Brylie Ericson, 8.
Her companion, Arabella Stansbury, 10, is taking a more relaxed tack for 2023.
“I don’t really have a goal, I just go with the flow,” she said.
Others, like Kaleb Worcester, 11, are still resting on their laurels from last year. Kaleb had a perfect attendance last year, and he’s looking to keep it going.
Ask five of Saturday’s partygoers what their New Year’s resolutions are and you can expect five different answers. But parents, grandparents and chaperones agreed that they’d like health and happiness for their kids in 2023.
Elizabeth Mueller, 3, seemed to have the happy part down as she scampered around a customizable race track with her cousins.
“She’s getting more independent, that’s the good thing,” said her mother, Jennifer Worcester-Mueller, who brings her daughter to Toddler Tuesdays at the museum.
“It’s helped her a lot,” she said, because her daughter gets to build confidence interacting with other kids.
That experience is part of what makes the Children’s Discovery Museum such a great resource for families. Educational director Sara Byrd said it’s important for kids to know when they visit that they’re absorbing knowledge and getting an experience on top of having fun.
“Of course there’s a time and place for that rigorous studying and learning, and also there’s an age,” she said. “But even adults come in here and teenagers come in here and have a blast.”
Anyone who missed out on Saturday's fun can look forward to a jam-packed year at the museum. Byrd said they're hoping to add special events every month to give families as many memory-making opportunities as possible, beginning with a career day in January. February will be a "Love of Art" month.
"We love art, so that's going to be a huge campaign," Byrd said, with classes focusing on different local artists every Saturday. In March, the museum will have its spring break camp.