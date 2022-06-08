"Please touch" is the message at the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent in Victoria. Not only touch, but jump, play, build, create, imagine, read, move, explore and then do it all some more.
Learning can be a blast in the summer when kids get a chance to spread their wings in a place like the Children’s Discovery Museum. The museum has begun its popular summer camp programs while also offering a great place for families to exercise their children’s creativity through play and exploration.
What will you find inside the big building on Sam Houston Drive? Science tables, a Jurassic lab, “town” with bakery, baby hospital, ambulance, vet center, cabin, stage, puppet area, and safe play place for toddlers and pre-schoolers. There is also a secret laboratory with an escape route, maker space, construction zones, giant “Lite-Brite” and so much more.
Elizabeth Tise, executive director of the museum, said each weekly summer camp program has a theme. For example, Camp Castaway, which will run June 20-24 is about adventure.
“In the mornings we do the 3- to 8-year-olds, and in the afternoon, it's the 9 to 13-year-olds. It's like camp survivor,” she said. Activities will include building shelters and rafts and learning how to adapt to an environment.
Education Director Sara Byrd said “Castaway is really focusing on adapting to climates and environments and weather. If you were stuck on a desert island, what would you have to do to survive? If you were stuck on an Alaskan island, what would you have to do to survive? You know, we're going to focus on whether we're going to build a raft. We're going to do a lot of fun things — we're going to make a homemade compass with like a magnet and a needle. And we're just going to learn the science behind things because kids really need to understand that there's science in pretty much everything.”
Byrd said their present camp is “all about ice cream. I mean summer and ice cream pretty much go together. So why not? And, you know, make it into a STEM project. For the older ones, we're partnering with Baskin-Robbins.”
With the assistance of Baskin-Robbins owner Carlos Garza, they are exploring dairy. The older kids are doing project-based learning on such things as how to own an ice cream shop or an ice cream truck, while the younger ones are doing crafts and mini projects.
“Lots of science with ice cream,” Byrd said.
Summer camp at the museum is about “learning to play and playing to learn,” Byrd said. “We really want the kids to have a lot of fun, but they need to take away something from it that they can actually apply in real life and also in education. So, that's really our mission — to promote lifelong learning through dynamic educational experiences.”
Byrd said she is a big proponent of differentiated learning, which acknowledges that different children learn differently.
“You know, kids learn through art and creativity, or they learn through reading, or they learn through listening, or they learn through acting out in theater," Byrd said. "So, there’re about four different core ways that you can apply a subject.”
She designs their programs to incorporate these different methods of learning.
Tise said it takes a lot to keep everything up and running smoothly. Fundraising is an important aspect of her job. This year, the museum will be holding a golf tournament at the Victoria Country Club on Oct. 7 to raise money for the facility.
Tise, who grew up in Ganado, has a degree in psychology and describes herself as a “music school dropout.” She studied piano. That background spurs her to add music to the children’s museum programs whenever possible.
She works with a small, dedicated staff and community volunteers.
“My goal is to really get us more out there in the community, doing more of these special projects, being able to kind of get more grants,” Tise said. “My focus is financial, literally all day.”
But, she added that sometimes you just have to pitch in and do whatever is needed.
“I've done a little bit of everything from cleaning bathrooms to pest control,” she said.
In addition to the summer camps, which run until the end of July, the museum holds “Wacky Wednesdays,” which include requests like wearing wild socks on Crazy Sock Day or dressing in polka dots and plaid for Mismatch Day.
The museum also is offering a summer membership special. A family of four is admitted throughout June, July and August for $55.
“Just come and hang out with us at the museum. There's a lot to do, and we have air-conditioning,” Tise said, smiling.
