Chili is as Texan as cowboys. After all, the first dishes of chili were handed out to cowhands off of chuckwagons, according to one chili champion who attended the 41st Annual VASA (Victoria and Surrounding Areas) Pod Thanksgiving Weekend Chili Cook-Off at the Coleto Lake RV Resort Friday through Sunday.
During the same time cowboys were moving cattle and filling up on chili, the ”Chili Queens” of San Antonio perfected what most people know as chili con carne, beginning in the 1860s.
The VASA Pod Cook-Off is just one stop on a savory road to the annual Texas world championship cook-off.
Becky Allen, 62, of George West, knows what it takes to make an award-winning bowl of chili. She was the 2021 winner of the CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) Terlingua International Chili Championship.
“I give my recipe freely. You can follow my recipe, but what you make won’t be my chili. There are ways to do it that are my ways,” Allen said.
Allen said the championship in Terlingua happens the first Saturday each November and usually has about 180-200 chili dishes in the running.
The VASA Pod Coleto Lake RV Resort cook-off helps participants, who place, to earn qualifying points toward entry into the championship. In Texas, Allen said, cooks have to earn 12 points to qualify, and a first place finish is worth 4 points.
Cook-offs happen all around Texas and in neighboring states like Louisiana and Oklahoma, she said.
Saturday’s cook-off was what is called an “auto qualifier cook-off,” meaning the winner, Amber Lindsey, 21, of Houston, will cook in the Terlingua Championship in 2023.
“I have won before but this is my very first auto qualifier cook-off,” Lindsey said. “I’ve placed but never won at a Pod Cook-Off. I’m super excited. I was in shock, honestly. A lot of people wanted to get the auto qualifier — people who have cooked for years, and I got it. I jumped out of my seat.”
Lindsey has been cooking in contests since she was 15, in a junior league, and won her first adult cook-off at he age of 18.
“I really like hearty chili. That rich flavor. Spicy. Just enough salt, not too salty. That right amount of heartiness, spiciness and salt,” Lindsey said, without giving away too much of her winning touch.
Sunday’s cook-off winner was John Gray, of Navasota. He now has 8 points, the host of the event announced.
Gray was not present when he won but the group of about 40 participants seemed to know who he was — a popular man on their chili circuit, it seemed. Four more points, and he’s Terlingua-bound.
Dianna Hoy, the secretary for the VASA Pod, said the cook-off is held to benefit local charities. It included couples from El Paso; Shreveport, Louisiana; Seguin; New Braunfels; Houston, Wimberly, and beyond.
“You could go to a cook-off every weekend just about in Texas,” Hoy said. “The chili cooks are a family. We cook for chili, charity and fun. We are a pod, or club, of CASI. All the money that we take in goes out for charity. The cooks are competing strictly for points.”
The championship recipes are posted on the CASI website.
Allen said CASI cook-offs raise $1 million annually for charities.