Chris Brittain was recently named Invista Victoria site manager.
He joins the Victoria team from Invista’s site in Orange, where he served as site manager for the last two years.
Brittain earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and has more than 15 years of operations experience in the chemical industries. Prior to his recent role as site manager in Orange, he has held various leadership roles in his more than 10 years with Invista.
