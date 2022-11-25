While some people might jump into Christmas festivities as soon as they finish off their last bite of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving, many Christians will instead observe Advent, a period of preparation and celebration ahead of the formal Christmas season.
Advent starts on Sunday and ends on Christmas Eve, and local pastors say it's an important part of preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ and his eventual return.
"Advent is a preparation for the coming of Christ, and we really note that two different ways," Wade Powell, First United Methodist Church's senior pastor, said. "Part of Advent is anticipation of the second coming of Christ, and then, of course, the other aspect of Advent is that anticipation of Christmas, and the anticipation of celebrating the incarnation of Christ."
The four Sundays of Advent each often mark a different theme, represented by lighting one of the four Advent candles as it gets closer to Christmas.
"We light a candle of hope, and a candle of joy, and a candle of peace and a candle of love," Powell said. "And those are usually tied to our readings each week, our scripture readings each week, and those just help us prepare for the coming of Christ, both second coming and incarnation."
Some less liturgical churches, like many Baptists, don't really celebrate Advent, according to Glenn Robertson, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Cuero. However, Robertson said he liked the tradition, because it gives people a chance to focus their thinking on Jesus.
"I like it, it really helps us divert our attention a little bit from some of the commercialization of Christmas," Robertson said.
Multiple pastors pointed out specifically that Advent isn't a part of Christmas, but a different season entirely.
"They're getting the Christmas sales out and they're starting to play Christmas music, but for us, we wait," the Rev. Jacob Koether, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, said. "We're not going to celebrate Christmas yet, because it's important to go through this process of practicing and anticipation for Christ, and imagining what it would have been like to have been in a world where God had not yet become man."
Powell said that First United Methodist also emphasizes that distinction, at least to some extent.
"There are some liturgical police out there, that would like to throw you in liturgical jail if you sing any kind of Christmas carol or hymn before Christmas Eve," he said. "I'm not exactly that way, but I do value the Advent season and not just jumping in with both feet ... I think there is a certain discipline that comes from anticipating Christmas."
Koether used a historical lens to explain the season's significance.
"It's as if we are reliving the time of human history before the arrival of the messiah," he said. "So it's almost like we enter into the experience of the ancient Israelites, who longed for a savior and a deliverer, somebody that could give them what they needed and what they're longing for. And it really is, it's our practice of being renewed in the desire for God."
In addition to the anticipation and preparation, Advent is also a time of celebration.
"Anytime you're anticipating the coming of Christ, there's a celebratory feel to it," Powell said.