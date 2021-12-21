Several area Lutheran churches will hold Christmas Eve candlelight and communion services on Friday.
The services will be:
- Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sublime, 5 p.m.
- St. Peter Lutheran Church of Prairie Valley, West Point, 5 p.m.
- Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar, 7 p.m.
- Zion Lutheran Church, Moulton, 7 p.m.
For further information, contact Pastor Herb Beyer at 361-798-0155 or beyerfam@hughes.net.
