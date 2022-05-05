One hundred and sixty years after Mexico defeated French forces at the Battle of Puebla, Crossroads residents once again celebrated Cinco de Mayo in DeLeon Plaza with a street dance presented by Glazer's Beer & Beverage, Majic 95.9 and the City of Victoria Parks & Recreation Department.

Tejano party band Los Popo's got the music started, and they were followed by Cuero's Los Amigos ASG. The food side was well-represented with offerings from Mom’s Tamales, Trevino’s Concessions, Atwell’s Elotes & SpudZz and others.

And unsurprisingly, given the event's sponsor, there was beer.

"All the money we raise, we don't profit anything," said Jimmy Perez, of Glazer's Beer and Beverage. "We donate the money to a nonprofit."

This year, proceeds from the Cinco de Mayo street dance are going to Majic 95 Turkeys and Toys, said the nonprofit's president, Homer Lopez. As the name suggests, the charity raises money to furnish families with turkeys — and toys — at Thanksgiving.

Past street dances in Victoria have taken place on Saturdays. But Lopez said that regardless of which day people around Texas are celebrating, they're united in representing Cinco de Mayo.

"It's just a celebration," he said. "It's been going on for years."

And celebrants weren't confined to the DeLeon dance party.

A few blocks away on West Santa Rosa Street, Victoria's first annual Cinco de Mayo Guac Party drew dozens of vendors and aspirant guacamole makers. While some attendees staked their claims in DeLeon Plaza with lawn chairs and picnic blankets, others drifted back and forth between the two concurrent events.