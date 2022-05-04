Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. It’s not even an especially big holiday in Mexico. However, over the years Cinco de Mayo, which celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War, has evolved into a lively and highly anticipated celebration of Mexican culture and heritage in the U.S., especially in places such as Texas with large populations of Mexican Americans.
Victoria and its surrounding areas are no exception. A variety of events are scheduled for this weekend, beginning Thursday.
Downtown Victoria streets will be closed Thursday for two celebrations, one completely new.
Karissa Winters, community lead for the Innovation Collective, along with business partner Claire Santellana, owner of Jupiter Horizons Gallery, and friend, Krystin Ortiz who opened the boutique, Santa Rita Market in 2021 with her husband Chris Melendez, developed the idea of an annual guacamole party to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Victoria’s downtown. The result was the birth of The First Annual Guac Party. Winters said once they got the Victoria Mainstreet Program and Town Square Media on board things moved quickly.
“I guess I’m living my best life because I love guacamole. So, I found a way to incorporate something I love and I’m all about doing stuff for the community,” Winters said, adding it is important to bring the community together for events such as this.
The First Annual Guac Party will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on 107 W. Santa Rosa St. This event offers music, food, contests, Ballet Folklorico performances, vendors and more. Of course, there will be a Best Guacamole competition with the winner announced at 8:30 p.m.
Restaurant chefs are submitting their guacamole for blind taste tests by judges. The winner of the contest will receive a large “wrestling” belt at the Guac Party, which will be held by the winner until the next year. Local personality, Gary Moses, will award the belt.
Winters said the idea was to celebrate Cinco de Mayo while also providing opportunities for downtown restaurants and local vendors. In addition to live music, there will be three folklorico dance groups performing: Our Lady of Sorrows Ballet Folklorico; Victoria ISD Ballet Folklorico and Grupo Folklorico.
About 40 vendors from artists to jewelry makers to clothing and more will be open as well. Winters said, “there’s a little bit of everything. There’s going to be food vendors, drinks, photo booths, bouncy house, face painters.” She emphasized it’s a family-friendly celebration.
Also downtown Thursday, at DeLeon Plaza Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated from 6:30 to 10 p.m. with a dance party. The sponsor of the event is Glazer Beer and Beverage. This free family-friendly event offers live music by Tejano band, Los Amigos ASG, of Cuero, and Tejano party band, Los PoPo’s. Food vendors will be there. No ice chests are allowed to be brought into the event.
Other local events include: Budogz Bar and Grill is holding a Cinco de Mayo night from 4 to 11 p.m. Live music, OLS Ballet Folklorico Dancers will perform, and food and drink.
Aero Crafters Beer Garden & Gastropub offers live music by Hector Alvarado from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. All ages are welcome before 10 p.m. No cover charge.
In Goliad from May 6 – 8
The General Zaragoza Society hosts the 78th Annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta at the Goliad Fairgrounds each year. This event features live music by Tejano and Conjunto bands, BBQ cookoff, mariachis, food and craft booths, and a Cornhole King Tournament.
Friday begins with a Miss Zaragoza Coronation at 5 p.m. and continues with music by The Homeboyz, Magnifico Siete, and Marco Orozco.
Saturday’s activities begin at noon and run until 11:30 p.m. Activities include live music with Jody Farias Y Incredible, La Calma, El Chavalon, Los Desperadoz, and Mariachi Luna Y Sol.
Sunday’s closing ceremony is held at 10 a.m. at Zaragoza Amphitheatre (South of Presidio la Bahia).
Presidio La Bahia reenactment
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, reenactors will gather to commemorate and celebrate the Mexican victory of the Battle of Puebla. They will reenact the victory of Gen. Zaragoza over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
Visit with living historians and reenactors dressed and equipped as men under the command of Gen. Zaragoza and those of the French Army and learn more about the reason behind Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
This is an outdoor event. Admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors, $2 for children 6-11, under 6 are free.
