Citizens Medical Center's board approved on Tuesday morning a decision to negotiate with an architectural firm for its intensive care unit expansion project.
The board unanimously approved the staff's recommendation of Austin-based firm Downing Ferguson Peeples among the eight firms that submitted bids to construct the project.
The ICU expansion project will renovate an existing wing's second floor and adjacent construction for the 14-bed expansion, said Cherie Brzozowski, Citizens chief operating officer.
The approval to negotiate with the firm is part of American Rescue Plan Act fund regulations, which will be used for the project's pre-construction phase so as not to impede the construction of the project with the fund's regulations, Citizens' CEO Mike Olson said.
By using the ARPA funds in pre-construction, the project can move forward during the construction phase without going through the fund's approval process while construction is ongoing, Olson said.
Staff recommended Downing Ferguson Peeples based on its previous work performance, previous work on ICU projects and history with the hospital, which includes nine different projects.
"All of them had some really good qualifications. We were very pleased with the responses we had," Olson said. "We focused on those organizations that had (hospital and ICU) experience and capabilities. At the end of the day, the one that scored the highest was the Downing Ferguson Peeples LLC."
Board members asked if local architectural firm Rawley McCoy & Associates was considered for the project.
The firm didn't bid on the project due to a lack of experience with previous projects the firm did with the hospital in partnership with other firms, Olson said.
Olson also provided an update to the board on the development of the new Citizens' Convenient Care Clinic, 8206 N. Navarro St., where the board asked about the status of the Mission Valley Convenient Care Clinic that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mission Valley clinic is unlikely to be reopened, Olson said.
The clinic as a whole was operating at a loss for the hospital in terms of the patient use of the clinic compared to the staffing the hospital had to have at that location, he said.
The hospital found that many of the potential patients for that location were visiting the Convenient Care Clinic in front of Citizens when they were in town as part of their daily routine, Olson said.
Citizens will likely have to talk to Victoria County, which owns the Mission Valley location building, about releasing the lease, he said.