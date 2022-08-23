Several of Citizens Medical Center’s buildings are facing increased windstorm risk ratings by insurers despite not being reflected in FEMA flood maps, Citizens Medical Center leadership said.
Texas Windstorm Insurance Association, a residual insurer of last resort that primarily covers coastal counties, has also increased rates in recent years and further rate increases are possible, said state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, District 18.
“Should another disaster like Harvey strike in the Crossroads, I have confidence that the local, state and federal response and resources will address the needs of its people, but at the same time, I also am concerned with the management of TWIA and feel the Legislature should seriously review this issue in the next session,” Kolkhorst said. “These rates matter because every dollar matters. We must address any budget items that are hurting a family’s wallet.”
TWIA representatives did not respond to the Advocate’s request for comment.
During a TWIA board meeting on Aug. 2, the board voted not to increase rates for 2023 windstorm insurance policies.
The organization announced that all TWIA policies renewed on or after Sept. 15 will see an automatic rate increase of about 11% in coverage unless the policyholder chooses to opt out, Kolkhorst said.
“I want to drive the point home for policyholders that this is important. They need to talk to their insurance agent immediately and choose to opt-out of TWIA’s automatic increase by Sept. 15,” she said. “Unfortunately, it appears that TWIA has not afforded its policyholders and their agents sufficient time and notice to discuss this substantive change before it goes into effect. Maybe that was intentional, but either way, it means that time is of the essence.”
“I was cautiously optimistic the board was listening to coastal residents,” she said. “However, TWIA recently sent an email to policyholders announcing an automatic increase in coverage to keep up with the cost of inflation. I find it insulting and a dereliction of their core duty to be transparent for this dramatic U-turn.”
