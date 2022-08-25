Citizens Medical Center showcased during a Tuesday board meeting new robotic laboratory equipment that is expected to cut down on lab testing time significantly.
The robotic equipment, titled the Abbott project, cost $1.5 million and took 18-months to plan and transition to it as it came online in late July.
The equipment, which includes a robotic track for samples along with the ability to store and test them, minimizes the potential for samples to be corrupted, Citizens Lab Director Rene Ramirez said.
It also has two centrifuges compared to only one in the previous system which caused the lab to have to wait for it to finish, Ramirez said. Additionally, the system allows lab workers to see where exactly a sample is in the testing process rather than waiting to see it complete.
"When I came to Citizens over a decade ago, I was very impressed with the amount of technology this institution has invested in the laboratory," said Dr. Leilani Valdes, Citizen's medical director of pathology. "That is not common and it really does in my opinion, I know I'm slightly biased, increases patient care and makes it easier for our physicians to do their job if you have accurate timely results."
Valdes noted that 70% of diagnoses are based on lab results, and the investment is appreciated, she said.
The system runs about 1,500 tests an hour, Ramirez said. The lab does about 200-300 panels a day which can have 12-14 tests per panel, making the lab's job significantly easier.
The previous system was very manual, while the new system is much more intuitive and automated, he said.
"Everything is completely automated," Ramirez said. "Automation just means there is less error introduced."
The average time for a test from receiving the sample to getting a result is 40 minutes, and with the system, he expects to get that down to around 30-34 minutes.
"Technology is vital to our success as a hospital," CEO Mike Olson said. "We got to continue to reinvest in the latest and greatest technologies that are going to allow us to meet the needs of our patients the best way possible."
