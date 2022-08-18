Citizens Medical Center was recognized by the American Heart Association with two 2022 gold level lifeline achievement awards.
The hospital was recognized with the American Heart Association 2022 Mission: Lifeline ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) Receiving Center Gold Plus recognition award and the 2022 Non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) Gold Recognition award, according to a Wednesday news release.
“Citizens Medical Center is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal cardiovascular care," Citizens CEO Mike Olson said. “We have a longstanding, nationally-recognized heart program, a brand-new, state-of-the-art emergency facility and a commitment to giving our community the best heart health care options available.”
The awards are earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for NSTEMI and STEMI heart attack care as outlined by the American Heart Association, according to the release.
“When someone experiences a heart attack, American Heart Association guidelines call for specific actions in the hospital, as well as appropriate medications and cardiac rehab activities following a hospital stay,” said Dr. James G. Jollis, volunteer chair for the Get With The Guidelines - Coronary Artery Disease (GWTG-CAD) Systems of Care Advisory Work Group and professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. “Hospitals like Citizens Medical Center are recognized for consistently providing patients with guidance, medication and rehabilitation opportunities that give the patient the best chance of preventing another cardiac event.”
Mission: Lifeline is the American Heart Association's national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as heart attacks, according to the release. The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks — starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.
“I am very proud of our team and emergency partners for earning this well-deserved recognition and providing our patients with gold standard care,” said Jeff Payne, Citizens director of emergency services. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so that patients have the best possible chance of survival and a strong, healthy life after a heart attack.”
