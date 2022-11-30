Citizens Medical Center's board reviewed and approved on Wednesday morning its annual audit for 2022 from Forvis, which issued a clean opinion with signs of sustained growth despite a drop-off in federal pandemic funds and challenges affecting the entire health care industry.
The board also voted unanimously to extended CEO Mike Olson's contract after he received a "remarkable job" rating for his previous contract.
Forvis partners Tracy Young III and Jon Unroe presented the audit to the board.
"Your balance sheet is strong. You're in a strong cash position right now," Young said. "You've got some debt with the county, got some of these leases, etc. Though the balance sheet is very, very strong."
Over the last two years, Citizens and many hospitals across the country have seen increased revenues and expenses because of the pandemic. However much of the funding that helped with those revenues and expenses fell off this year.
Despite the loss of much of the pandemic funds on the balance sheet as well as the pressures of inflation and wages, the hospital has seen sustained growth out of the pandemic, according to the audit.
In 2019, the year prior to the pandemic, the hospital's net bottom line was about $2.8 million. During the pandemic, that number was about $2.3 million and about $14.9 million for 2020 and 2021, according to the audit.
For 2022, that bottom line is about $6.9 million, with the difference coming primarily from other revenue streams, such as nursing home partnerships, Young said.
"It was a clean, unqualified opinion, which is exactly what you want," said Duane Woods, Citizens chief financial officer. "When you look at the financials themselves, the five-year run that Tracy put up on the screen, you can see that we've had a positive version four out of those five years. Things are very much heading in the right direction."
Many of the pressures Citizens is expecting in the next year are the same as it and the rest of the health care industry are already facing with staffing issues and pressures on wages and inflation, Woods said.
"We worked very hard to continue to grow revenues, grow programs, bring new services to the community," he said noting that the addition of the services prevents people from having to leave the community.
County Judge Ben Zeller was particularly happy with the results of the audit.
"I think given the challenges that every hospital is facing, Citizens has done well," Zeller said. "We do face those challenges as a single stand-alone institution, not part of a big chain. That does create some additional challenges. But we also have some very positive things unique to us, very limited amount of debt and a strong balance sheet. So I've been impressed with the performance of the hospital over the last several years."
After the audit, the board unanimously approved a three-year contract extension for CEO Mike Olson.
"Mr. Olson has done a remarkable job over the past year. His annual evaluation by the board of managers was very positive," said Citizens board Chair Tanya Seiler. "The board is very happy with the financial and cultural improvements he and his team have made."