Citizens Medical Center is set to open new and upgraded facilities in the coming weeks.
The hospital is expected to finish its emergency room renovations next week and will open a new advanced heart failure center clinic as revealed at its monthly board meeting Wednesday.
The advanced heart failure center clinic is expected to open in February and will be run through a partnership with Houston Methodist Debakey Cardiology Associates with Dr. Arvind Bhimiraj and Dr. Ahrith Guha, interventional cardiologist heart failure specialists, said Suzanne Stone, Citizens' cardiovascular program manager.
The practice will lease space from the hospital and provide services to Citizens' heart patients.
Having the practice provide advanced heart failure care to Citizens' patients will be a great benefit to the Victoria community as they won't have to leave to get their care, Stone said.
At the meeting, Stone illustrated how the hospital excels at heart care, noting that Citizens' quarterly 30-day average statistics compared to national quality benchmarks were three to seven percentage points in key metrics, such as mortality after heart attack hospitalization and readmission.
A big contributor to this is Citizens' already existing heart failure center clinic, but the new advanced heart failure center clinic will add to that, she said.
"(Advanced heart failure) is when the symptoms are occurring even when the patient is at rest and we've exhausted our medical therapies," Stone said. "There are a lot of new therapies that we can use with a patient with heart failure that have changed that landscape in a wonderful way."
The advantages of the partnership with Methodist DeBakey include providing access to pharmaceutical treatments the practice has access to, such as clinical trial medications that patients could be eligible for and left ventricle mechanical assistance devices that allow patients to leave the hospital, she said.
"A few years ago if you have a left ventricle assist device, you couldn't leave the hospital. They were very large and were certainly not something that could be portable," Stone said. "The sooner we can refer and connect a patient with that team, the better. They may come back to our clinic and remain stable for years, but they are already connected with that team, so that if they turn the wrong direction or if our therapies are no longer effective for them, they are already connected with that higher-level team."
In addition to the new clinic, the hospital's heart services are also upgrading its catheterization laboratory equipment come July, she said.
The cost of the upgrades is approximately $2 million, according to Jennifer McDaniel, Citizens spokesperson.
"It brings the most state-of-the-art technology in terms of visualizing vessels and coronary arteries and all of the tools and mechanics that are involved in that," she said.
The emergency room is also getting some new upgrades as the second phase of the hospital renovations are about to be completed next week.
The second phase includes two new trauma rooms, two psych-examination rooms, decontamination rooms as well as new break and locker room areas for staff.
The trauma rooms are large in space allowing for multiple specialists and doctors in to treat a patient, said Jody Trevino, nursing emergency department assistant manager.
The psych-examination rooms allow for staff to control the environment of the room from outside in the event of a psych incident with garage shutters to close access to anything sharp in the room, Trevino said.
The room opens to the outside in the event of a hazmat incident and can be used as an isolation room in the event of something like an Ebola virus case, she said.
"They are pretty much ready to go," said Citizens CEO Mike Olson.