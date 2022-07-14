Citizens Medical Center is opening a new surgery clinic in Port Lavaca at the beginning of August.
The general surgery clinic will open in the Memorial Medical Center Hospital Clinic, 1016 N. Virginia St.
The clinic's opening follows the retirement Dr. Peter Rojas, of Port Lavaca, to meet the surgical demands of Calhoun County, said Jennifer McDaniel, Citizens Medical Center spokesperson.
Rojas used to be part of Victoria Surgical Associates and had been working at Memorial Medical Center. He left before Citizens reached an employment agreement with the association's members, McDaniel said.
He had referred patients to Citizens for their surgical needs if the clinic could not provide service. Citizens is opening the clinic to ensure Calhoun County's surgical needs are still met, she said.
Citizens will have three surgeons, Dr. Andrew Clemmons, Dr. Hannah Starkey Smith and Dr. Tanweer Majid, who will see patients at the clinic on top of their responsibilities in Victoria.
“I’m looking forward to continuing surgical care for the good people of Port Lavaca," Smith said. "With our new clinic location, we will be able to provide the same exceptional care — now in their hometown.”
Patients can schedule appointments at the clinic by calling 361-575-6396.
