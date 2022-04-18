Even as Victoria City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz bids adieu to the job he's held for the past 12 years, his replacement is expected to be hired on Tuesday.

Gwosdz leaves the position on June 30 to work for the firm of Roberts, Odefey, Witte & Wall LLP, where he will represent local governments across southeast Texas.

Deputy City Attorney Allison Lacey is expected to be appointed as city attorney, effective May 1, during Tuesday's city council meeting. The council also is expected to authorize Mayor Jeff Bauknight to negotiate a contract with her.

Gwosdz and Lacey will have a two-month overlap in the office, giving her time to settle into the position.

"They will both be there so everything will be transferred over," Mayor Jeff Bauknight said.

"We appreciate the work he did and are excited for him," the mayor said.

During the past two years, Gwosdz has taught at seven conferences around the state on issues like preparing for disaster management, creating new legislative programs and responding to state regulations impacting homelessness.

In an interview with the Victoria Advocate last week, Gwosdz said his new role would be a continuation of the public service he has strived for throughout his career.

“I’m joining a premier law firm to help other communities, so it’s very much a continuation of public service with a lot of other communities," he said last week.

Before he became an attorney, Gwosdz spent eight years teaching high school English in Needville.

At Tuesday evening's meeting, Gwosdz will be awarded Fellowship in the Legal Scholars by the Texas Bar College by Bauknight. The fellowship is awarded to lawyers who amplify their professional skills by completing at least double the required hours of continuing legal education each year.

"We've been extremely happy with him," Bauknight said Monday afternoon.