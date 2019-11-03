While major reconstruction projects already are underway on Crestwood and Red River Streets, new projects will begin in the coming months to reconstruct Vine Street between Mockingbird Lane and Red River Street, and continue the work in the North Heights neighborhood.
Our street repairs division also will perform maintenance activities on residential streets in several neighborhoods to help extend the life of its streets.
These new projects are part of the nearly $12.5 million in additional roadwork approved by Victoria’s City Council in the new fiscal year budget.
The city has budget limitations on what we can accomplish each year, but during the past 10 years, we’ve invested almost $87 million in major street construction projects as we aggressively work to maintain and improve the almost 324 miles of city street surfaces in Victoria.
The work underway on Crestwood, between Ben Jordan and Laurent streets, will extend to Navarro and Main streets during the next two years with allocated funding of more than $7 million.
Red River reconstruction began in mid-October between Laurent and Navarro streets. Included in the $3.29 million project is work that will extend the Red River project to Main Street in the coming year.
In the downtown area, residents will see the reconstruction of North Street between the railroad tracks and east toward Navarro along with more overlay work intended to create a smoother driving surface. Pedestrians also will begin to see the installation of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps on sidewalks along more streets.
A $1.4 million project will allow for the reconstruction of parts of Vine Street between Mockingbird and Red River Streets.
The streets in the area bounded by Rio Grande, Navarro, Red River and Laurent have been the focus of utility line replacement and street reconstruction for several years and will be wrapping up in the next two years.
Portions of Bridle Ridge and Woodway will have new street surfaces as well. The work in those areas is part of the $4.46 million residential street program.
We will work to extend the life of streets with an extensive seal coat maintenance program in the Cherokee Hills/Hillcrest, Fleetwood, Parkstone, Oak Haven, The Meadows and Regency Subdivisions with a $1.3 million budget.
In addition to the overlay program, the budget allocated $200,000 this year for a crack seal project expected to reduce water getting under the road surface and causing potholes and larger pavement failures. This activity extends the life of the roadway and saves money in the long-run.
For areas that are not on the list for total reconstruction, the city is continuing to invest in addressing pavement failures and potholes. Included in funding this year is an additional crew and equipment to work on potholes and smaller street repair projects. We currently have two crews dedicated to that work, and the additional crew will help us speed up pothole repair projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.