We’ve heard from readers of the Victoria Advocate recently that the City isn’t doing enough to repair our roads. We understand your frustration, so here we’ve given you a list of projects that the City has undertaken in the last 10 years, totaling $86,846,120:
2009-10
- Rehab/Overlay, Anaqua, Industrial Circle, completed December 2011: $828,000
- Downtown ADA/Overlay Project Phase I, completed April 2012: $1,130,456
2011-12
- Rehab and Overlay Project, Greenbriar Addition Phase I, completed January 2013: $2, 727,594
- Red River, Vine to McCright, Riverside Park Seal Coat, completed December 2013, $1,458,176
2012-13
- Rehab and Overlay Project, Greenbriar Addition, Phase II, completed September 2013: $1,734,935
- Rehab and Overlay Project, Dudley, Rendon, Sanchez, Delmar, Delmar – North to Juan Linn, completed December 2013: $935,798
- Dairy Road improvements, completed December 2014: $751,440
2013-14
- Seal Coat Project, Wood Way and Bridle Ridge, completed January 2015: $980,891
- Rehab and Overlay Boulevard Addition, Hanselman, North – Ben Wilson to Anthony, completed February 2015: $2,511,190
- Downtown ADA/Overlay Project, Phase II, completed March 2016: $1,137,778
- Billy/Marilyn Street and Drainage, completed April 2015: $697,234
- Rehab and Overlay Project, Coleman/Sunrise Subdivision, Harvey and Raab, completed October 2015: $1,632,482
- North Heights Rehab and Overlay Phase I, completed December 2016: $1,287,321
2014-15
- Rehab and Overlay Project, Castle Hill Subdivision and Anthony Road, completed November 2016: $5,257,991
- Reclaim and Seal Project Meadowcreek, Hamlet, Eagle Creek, F.B. Lowery, completed December 2016: $1,853,356
2015-16
- Seal Coat Project, Mayfair and Mayfair Terrace, completed December 2016: $736,641
- Leary Lane and Springwood Rehab and Overlay, completed July 2014: $1,274,646
2015-16
- Rehab and Overlay Project, Hanselman, Lone Tree, Sparkman, Holt, Hartman, North, Anthony, Bottom, Children’s Park, completed May 2017: $3,547,095
- North Heights Rehab and Overlay Phase II, Trinity Street, completed July 2017: $1,288,587
2016-17
- Reclaim/Seal Project, Colony Creek Outliers, Wayside Terrace, Putney Moore, Old Victoria South, completed May 2018: $1,077,114
- Red River Street and Utility Project, Laurent to Ben Jordan, completed July 2018: $1,577,103
- Oliver Welder Subdivision Reconstruction, DeLeon, Stayton, Wheeler and Oak, completed September 2018: $1,173,760
- North Heights Rehab and Overlay Phase III, Brazos Street, completed September 2018: $1,395,940
- Nursery Drive and Overlay, Zac Lentz to Lake Forest, completed October 2018: $437,987
2017-18
- Reclaim Seal Project, Country Club, Country Club Village, Benchmark, Tropical Acres, Northcrest Highland South, Downtown Area, Shenandoah, Sam Houston Heights, completed September 2018: $1,575,686
2018-19
- Seal Coat Project, Northcrest, Lago Vista and Primrose, completed August 2019: $1,735,288
- Red River, Main to Vine, completed: $799,430
- Laurent Reconstruction Phase I, Business 59 to Airline, completed: $9,690,579
- Laurent Reconstruction Phase II, Airline to Sam Houston, completed: $6,281,829
- Sam Houston Drive Reconstruction, Business 59 to Laurent, completed: $18,148,469
- Lone Tree Industrial Park Phase II, Wayne Watkins Drive, completed: $1,626,585
- John Stockbauer Reconstruction, U.S. 59 to Business 59, completed October 2014: $7,064,861
- Ball Airport Extension, Highland Hills to Tuscany Subdivision, completed: $2,507,878
If you have questions about any of these project, call the Public Works Department at 361-485-3381.
