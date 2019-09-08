Q. Is there one spot on the internet where I can find out about city-sponsored events?
A. One spot is tough, but I can narrow down the search somewhat by telling you about the city’s Facebook pages.
We’ll start with Explore Victoria Texas because that is the place to help you plan your week, whether it’s a night out on the town, the historical walking tour or where to take your kids. Right now, we’ve all got October’s Bootfest in our sights. Explore Victoria is the place for all things Bootfest.
The Victoria Parks and Recreation page has more events listed than you can shake a stick at. Want to play baseball, soccer or disc golf? Consider joining one of P&R’s leagues. Besides Riverside Park, there are 15 other parks around the city, including downtown’s DeLeon Plaza, which is home to music festivals, car shows and more.
The Victoria Library is another very busy page. There are programs for toddlers to teens to adults. Want to spin some yarn or spin a tale? There’s always something going on.
The City of Victoria Texas: The mission of the communications office is to let you know about traffic delays, events like the upcoming National Night Out that brings neighbors together and efforts to solve the housing crisis Hurricane Harvey left us. We let you know the next day what was discussed at the City Council meeting. We give you not only a link to a video of the meeting but a time for each item on the agenda so you can go straight to that discussion or vote. Our videographers are making videos about recycling, the recommendation that cars use their hazard lights to warn other vehicles about stopped school buses and more. And we do share upcoming events from other department pages when we can.
Victoria OEM (Emergency management) tells us if there is dangerous weather headed our way, be it storms or the extreme heat. They help us learn how to protect ourselves and our homes.
Victoria Enviro Serv (Environmental Services) lets us know how to dispose of trash, yard waste and big items. They tell us how to recycle and the importance of doing so to keep from polluting our river.
Victoria Fire Department is all about what they are doing to keep us all safe.
Want a job? Check out the City of Victoria Human Resources page.
COV Municipal Court makes it easy for residents to find out about pending cases and to get to court if they are charged with a Class C misdemeanor.
The Victoria Police Department will let us know if there’s an accident we should avoid while driving. They offer training to make us all feel more confident in our crazy world. A Fugitive Friday post gives us all a chance to be good citizens and get criminals off the streets, and we all get to find out who they took off the streets lately.
Of course, all of our departments have a presence on the Web at victoriatx.org, where you can ask questions, find out what’s new, look up your recycling or tree limb schedule and more.
If you don’t use the internet, that’s OK. Call me, and I’ll try to answer your questions.
