Q. The city tells us to bag our yard waste for pickup instead of putting it in the garbage bins. I’m curious. Does that stuff end up in the landfill with all the other trash or is it used in some other way?
A. It’s used to make compost, and the process of getting it there is pretty interesting. The wood, leaves and grass from your yard waste makes up about 75 percent of the compost.
The remaining 25 percent is bio solids that come from city wastewater treatment plants. David Weaver, plant manager for the City of Victoria’s wastewater treatment plant, explains the waste spends three days in the plant, where the anaerobic bacteria they grow breaks down the raw sewage to reduce pathogenic organisms. Mother Nature on steroids, Weaver calls it.
The matter is then put through a belt filter press that separates clear water from sludge. Clear water is chlorinated and safely introduced into the Guadalupe River downstream. More water is squeezed out of the sludge and sent to a compost facility next to the city’s landfill, 18141 Farm-to-Market Road 1686. Weaver said 9,131 yards of the treated bio solids were trucked to the facility last year. That’s two to three trucks a day.
The compost facility is Garden-Ville, a subsidiary of Texas Disposal Systems. Kim McGill is the site manager.
McGill said the yard waste and bio solids trucked to the site go through about a two-month process before it’s put up for sale.
She said the mixture is screened and the overs (what is left over after the fine dust goes through) is heated to at least 130 degrees, which breaks down microorganisms. For 15 days it is turned several times, then put into a curing pile for 45 days and screened again.
Once a month, McGill sends a soil sample to a lab for testing to make sure there are no pathogens present.
“The product is supercharged soil,” said Darryl Lesak, director of the City’s Environmental Services. “It’s great for bedding plants, vegetable gardens, grass, potted plants.”
The compost sells for $36 a cubic yard, which is about a pickup full, or in 20- or 40-pound bags that cost anywhere from $3.50 to $7.
McGill said she welcomes anyone to call her at 361-655-6126 if they have any questions. Garden-Ville is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.
HOT Fund applications to begin Monday
Beginning Monday, events or activities that increase hotel room nights in Victoria may apply for a portion of the hotel occupancy tax for marketing their events. Deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 9.
Each year, Victoria City Council allocates an amount of HOT Funds for outside agencies. For guidelines, visit victoriatx.org/home/showdocument?id=18335.
An information session is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at 700 N. Main St., Room 205.
