The Victoria Fire Department will celebrate our birthday Saturday, marking the department’s merger with Emergency Medical Services. Birthdays are a great time to reflect on the progress made but an even better time to look to the future.
The Victoria Fire Department originated around 1871 with a bucket brigade staffed completely by volunteers. In 1910, the first paid firefighters joined the department, and five years later, the Central Fire Station opened. The original fire station still stands on the same block as the courthouse.
Today, we have six fire stations staffed by 130 professional fire fighters and paramedics who work as a team to protect lives and property across Victoria. Our department responds to an average of 11,000 annual calls for assistance, transports more than 6,000 patients each year, and responds to accident scenes and fires of all types.
As society has evolved, the types of services we provide has grown. In the 70’s, we saw the emergence of hazardous materials incidents, and in the 1990’s, EMS transformed into a critical care component of the healthcare system. Today, EMS and nonemergency calls dominate our call volume. And, yes, we still get the occasional call for a cat stuck in a tree.
In recent years, our department earned multiple accolades from peer groups. The Texas Fire Chiefs Association honored the Victoria Fire Department with its Best Practices Recognition, one of only 14 Texas departments to achieve that recognition since the program began in 2014.
For the third consecutive year, the Victoria Fire Department received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Award for implementing quality improvement measures in the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks. Only a handful of fire departments in Texas have earned that level of recognition.
The awards and recognition validate our efforts to provide the absolute best care for our community.
We have state-of-the-art equipment, but more importantly, the best-trained and most dedicated personnel in the fire services right here in Victoria. We began last year with ability of our Emergency Medical Services responders to perform blood draws on patients while they are being transported to a hospital. Arriving at the hospital with blood drawn and ready to go to the lab saves precious time in helping hospitals begin informed treatment more rapidly. Minutes can mean the difference between life and death or serious long-term disability.
In October, we also added a new live-saving component to our level of care. We can provide whole blood transfusions in the field to patients suffering from significant trauma and blood loss. Within days of the start of service, we performed our first blood transfusion in the field, greatly improving the prognosis for a patient.
That brings me full circle to the point that this week we are celebrating our birthday. If you would like to give us a birthday present, I can’t think of a better gift than making a blood donation at South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. The Victoria Fire Department works as a team, and we invite you to join our life-saving efforts by giving the gift of life, and by being careful on the roadways and in your homes. We are here to help, but we also hope you won’t need us!
