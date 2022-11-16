The Victoria City Council approved the development contract of a Riverside Park dog park development and infrastructure maintenance contracts at a Tuesday meeting.
The dog park contract was awarded to San Antonio-based By Grace Floors and Construction for $347,000. The project will be funded by the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation, which has allocated $500,000 for the project. The park is expected to be in an open green space across from The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar and at the four-way intersection of Stayton Avenue, Young Drive, Memorial Drive and John F. Lee Drive.
The contract was unanimously approved by the council.
The project is expected to begin in December with the estimated completion and opening date being in late May with a ribbon cutting ceremony in June, said Jason Alfaro, Parks & Recreation director.
The park is expected to include two large off-leash areas for large and small dogs with 6-foot tall fencing around them, Alfaro said.
In addition, the park is expected to have concrete walk trails, shade and sitting areas, a wash area, and an area where dogs can relax, he said.
Parks & Recreation is looking at ways to memorialize Elizabeth Drane, a Girl Scout who died in February after approaching the city to build a dog park for her Gold Award project, Alfaro said.
Before her death, she raised funds for park agility equipment, according to the agenda item. The park is working with her family and the Girl Scouts to memorialize her, he said.
After the presentation, Mayor Jeff Bauknight expressed concern that the branding of the park's design was inconsistent with the rest of the park, noting a previously rendered entrance that he said was more consistent with a title on an entrance arch that said "Riverside Bark."
City staff reassured Bauknight it would be something they would look closely at and address as they moved forward with the project.
In other business, the council approved the 2023 residential street program contract, which gives Victoria-based Brannan Paving Co. a $3,138,791.60 contract for a street maintenance project for Queen City, Castle Hills West, Deer Chase Subdivision and the Original Townsite.
The Original Townsite includes Murray, Cameron, Church, Convent, East, Kramer, Mantz, Lastro and George streets, according to the agenda.
Brannan beat two other competitive sealed proposals that were for more than $3.5 million each, Gill said.
In getting feedback on the potential project, Queen City residents expressed concerns in an October community meeting over fixing the roads without addressing the drainage issues underneath to Public Works Director Ken Gill.
Residents were concerned that if drainage issues weren’t addressed, contractors would have to tear up the roads again at a later date.
At the meeting, Gill said the concerns about drainage will be addressed through two Keep Victoria Beautiful cleanups in Queen City in 2023 — one in the spring and one in the fall.
If approved, the project is expected to start in December with seal coat work to start in the 2023, given the nature of the material Brannan will be working with, Gill said.
According to the agenda, funding for the contract will come from the city’s General Fund Transfer-Construction account.
The street maintenance, once finished, is expected to last seven to 10 years, Gill said.
To further aid with street maintenance, the city also approved two leases to buy six-year contracts with Waco-based TYMCO for two street sweepers.
The agreements amount to $64,082.93 per sweeper, according to the agenda item.
The sweepers are expected to give the city more flexibility to sweep prior to special events, provide additional sweepings to residential areas and reduce debris entering into the storm drainage system. The cost for in-house sweeping is expected to be about $250,000 less than contracting with a private street sweeping company.
Gill is uncertain how much having the street sweepers will extend the life of the roads when they are finished, but keeping debris out of the drainage system will only help in that regard, he said, noting it will keep them from having to dig the drainage up and be better for the environment.
"It's just best practice," Gill said.