The Victoria City Council adopted two new library collection development policies for the Victoria Public Library as it relates to its juvenile and young adult sections at its meeting Tuesday.
The policies come after months of controversy and the library director’s resignation after a group brought concerns regarding sexual descriptions and imagery from books in the children’s sections, almost all dealing with LGBTQ+ issues.
The City Council appointed a committee of council members, Dr. Andrew Young, Rafael DeLaGarza and Duane Crocker, to review and present the final draft of the policy changes.
At the meeting, many residents expressed concerns that the language that was changed in the policy from the library advisory board didn't go far enough with residents expressing concerns during a citizens communication period about the vagueness of the word "explicit" and the removal of direct references of materials referencing gender dysphoria or that might cause children under the age of 18 to experience gender dysphoria.
Under the juvenile collection policy, acquiring books for those 17 and under rests with the library director. The material selected for the juvenile selection cannot include explicit images, illustrations, representations or written descriptions of sexual conduct.
Examples of such conduct include, but aren’t limited to: actual or simulated intercourse between persons of the same or opposite sex, masturbation, bestiality; sadomasochistic abuse; depictions or descriptions of sexual attraction or romantic relationships between an adult and someone under age 18; depictions or descriptions of nudity involving genitals, the pubic region, anus, or any portion of the female breast below the top of the areola that appeals to the prurient interest and content that would entice, induce, or encourage a child younger than 18 to engage in sexual conduct.
“Any library patron who becomes aware of materials which fall in this category and are in a section of the library designated for juveniles may complete a request for reevaluation to relocate it to the adult or young adult section of the library,” the policy states. “If it is an online or digital item, they may request to reclassify the item for inclusion in the adult or young adult online collection.”
The young adult, or 18 and up, selection policy does not have such restriction.
In both policies, items can be removed from collections for the needs and interests of the library’s community of users, for being lost from not being returned or for poor condition, outdated, inaccurate or a lack of interest.
The Library Advisory Board developed the policy on Dec. 14 after city staff presented policy changes to the board on Nov. 16.
During the council's discussion of the policy, Mayor Jeff Bauknight asked whether there was a way to include something that covers gender dysphoria, since that was the main issue many residents had during the development of the policy.
Bauknight noted that it is probably covered under community standards, citing an example that the library wouldn't have a book that glorifies a serial killer under that standard, but it doesn't explicitly state that.
"It's not in the policy though even though we know with mental health and problems with an individual," he said. "Is that a community standard issue that the same mental health type of issue gender dysphoria falls under?"
The policy may be looking to find a solution to a problem they aren't certain to have in regards to books dealing with gender dysphoria in the library, Young said.
Crocker explained that including such language could violate legal precedes and law in such situations as it would be limiting collection based on the subject matter and not content.
As the discussion wore on about the specifics, District 2 Councilmember Josephine Soliz noted that the discussion around the library's collection policy has been going on for months and that they need to move on from the discussion and move forward with an official policy.
The council moved through both the juvenile and young adult policies without amending them and voted to approve them.
One of the more notable failed amendments was from District 6 Councilmember Mark Loffgren.
"The Victoria Public Library stresses and strives to maintain an inclusive environment in which all citizens are welcomed. Excluding books from the library's collection based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation or gender identity), national origin, disability or age will not be tolerated," Loffgren's suggested amendment said at the end of the policy's selection criteria section.
Bauknight felt the amendment was redundant because such verbiage is covered by the First Amendment.
"It may be understood, just as sexual conduct is understood, I think it should be placed," Loffgren said. "I really think it's important to the whole community that (the amendment) be in the policy. It's why I bring it up."
He noted that Bauknight spoke at a library board meeting, making it clear that he and the Council didn't want to discriminate against certain people and that the issue was all about sexual content.
"This states that we don't want to discriminate against certain people and I think it should be in the policy," Loffgren said.
Bauknight felt the policy as is meets those goals.
"Why can't we state this," Loffgren said. "You say it's redundant, but the policy just talks about what we can't do in the library."
The amendment failed with Loffgren being the lone vote for it.
In other business, the Council tabled its resolution to support a joint sponsorship of the Victoria Regional Airport with Victoria County.
With the Victoria County Commissioners Court tabling their resolution Monday, the council wished to hold off approving it until it sees the final version that passes in Commissioners Court.