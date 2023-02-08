The Victoria City Council unanimously approved on Tuesday a $560,693 contract with AG|CM, a Texas-based construction project management firm, to oversee the development of a new public safety headquarters building.
In addition to the owner's representative services contract, the council read and approved the final sale of certificates of obligation and utility revenue bonds, which funded two construction contracts that were also approved at the meeting.
The contract with AG|CM will allow the firm to guide the city through the process and avoid missteps as the city moves forward with its $33-million safety headquarters project, Assistant City Manager Darrek Ferrell said.
Of the $560,693, $513,000 will go toward construction management, Ferrell said.
"As construction begins, they will be on-site, making sure that contractors are building to plan, making sure, should any issues come up, that we are informed and we are aware," he said.
The firm will also help with close out of the project by providing manuals on everything and training on how to provide maintenance, Ferrell said.
The remaining $47,000 will be used to make sure that estimates received for the project are fair and competitive, he said.
The public safety headquarters is set to be built on a 32-acre site at 2501 N. Main St. It will be home to the municipal court, a 911 communication tower, Victoria police detention facilities and more.
City Manager Jesús Garza has expressed numerous times over the last year that the new two-story headquarters is needed because space at the current 105 W. Juan Linn St. headquarters at city hall is limited and can't keep up with the city's needs, even with access to the 700 Main Center.
“There are spatial needs for the future,” Garza said in July. “The staff has outgrown city hall.”
The reason the contract is necessary is that the city rarely engages in multistory building projects, so the expertise for such a project isn't readily on staff, Garza said.
"A project of this magnitude, I think, will be a big benefit to us to have what amounts to an owner’s rep looking out for our best interest. It's some expertise level that we don't typically carry in-house for a project of this size, so it should bear some fruit," Mayor Jeff Bauknight said.
The headquarters is expected to open by 2025.
The Council also did a final read and approved the completed sale of certificates of obligations and utility revenue bonds it issued in December.
Originally both debt sales were expected to have an interest rate at or above 4.5% with how market trends were going, said Dustin Traylor, RBC Capital Markets managing director.
With the final sale, both issuances of debts finished with an interest rate under 4%, saving the city a significant amount of money in repayments down the line, Traylor said.
The funds from certificates of obligations and revenue bonds are expected at the beginning of March and will fund road reconstruction and utility improvement projects.
The city is receiving $2.4 million in certificate of obligation funds and $12.5 million in revenue bond funds.
Two contracts that are being funded by those bonds were approved by the council, as well.
The council awarded a 3,152,377.83 contract to Victoria-based Brannan Paving Company for the Dairy Road reconstruction project between Salem Road and Whispering Creek.
The project is funded through a combination of bonds, utility funds and Texas Department of Transportation Overpass Funds, according to the agenda item.
The project is expected to start in April and finish in January 2024, Public Works Director Ken Gill said.
The council also awarded a $4,277,534 contract to Victoria-based J&R Contracting Services for the Tanglewood Utility Improvement Project's Phase I.
The project is set to replace 40- to 50-year-old water and sanitary sewer utilities in the Tanglewood subdivision, according to the agenda item. Utility revenue bonds will completely fund the project.
The project is set to start in April and finish in July 2024, Gill said.
The goal with the Tanglewood project is to address utilities under the street before starting on any new road reconstruction, he said.
"Both roads are in poor condition and have been topics of conversation within our capital improvements plan for years," Gill said. "Both of these projects are important to address and will help improve overall safety and roadway conditions in the long run to those areas."