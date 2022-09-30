The Victoria City Council discussed three plans to expand the Victoria Library during a work session at the Community Center Annex Friday afternoon.
No plans were approved during the session.
Two of the options would involve adding space to the library's second floor. All three options discussed included adding library space at the Victoria Mall.
"We're expanding library services on site now," Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said. "Now that we've received confirmation of what new services the people in the community want us to offer, we can discuss what we can provide."
Maureen Arndt, the Dallas design architect who presented the three options, said they considered the services requested by the 55 people who showed up at various town hall meetings throughout the county as well as 556 participants in English and Spanish online surveys. She said that respondents found the library to be friendly, safe, relaxing and people liked the quiet study rooms.
"Twenty-eight percent of the community doesn't have access to the internet at home," Arndt said.
Garza said the city received really good responses from the community.
Garza said that 65% of those who responded wanted the central library branch at 302 N. Main St. in Victoria to remain the main branch. When the library was built in 1975, the city was thinking ahead of the times.it was built at 33,000 square feet and it is still the same size.
The three options the city will consider are enlarging the library to 64,000 square feet, including 3,000 feet at the mall; enlarging the library to 68,000 square feet, including 3,000 square feet at the mall; or enlarging the library to 71,000 square feet, including 3,000 square feet at the mall. The second and third options would include adding a second floor balcony which patrons could use, Garza said.
The options will be discussed at future council meetings, Garza said.