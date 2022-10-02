Victoria City Council members are scheduled on Monday to approve the purchase of a replacement for an ambulance that drove into a pond in May.

City Manager Jesús Garza said it was a replacement for the lost truck. At Monday's meeting, the council is expected to approve the ambulance's purchase.

Before the ambulance can be cleared for use, it must be equipped with the same medical equipment as the one submerged when a Chevrolet Traverse failed to yield to the ambulance, which was carrying an EMT, paramedic and paramedic trainee at the time, Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said.

The Victoria Fire Department approved the purchase of a 2022 International CV515 Diesel Type 1 Frazer-built ambulance from Southwest International Trucks Inc. of Dallas, for $312,468. Because the fire department maintains a fleet of eight ambulances, the purchase will allow the department to meet daily demands for service and provide a reserve for maintenance and repairs, officials said.

Victoria City Council members had already approved using $112,000 from the general fund to replace the medical equipment, hardware and clothing destroyed when the truck went into the water.