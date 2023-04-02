The Victoria City Council is set to vote on expanding the cultural district and a new library master plan at Tuesday’s meeting.
The cultural district expansion would take the original 20-block area adopted by the city council last year and extend it to a 36-block site, according to the agenda item.
If approved, Victoria Main Street Program will reapply to the Texas Commission on the Arts to establish an Arts & Cultural district within downtown Victoria.
The original cultural district encompassed the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, Mitchell School, Memorial Square and the Nave Museum.
The expanded area will include Five Points Museum of the Contemporary Arts, South Texas Ballet Academy, the intersection of Santa Rosa and Main streets, Nazareth Convent and 120 Main Place.
The intersection of Santa Rosa and Main streets is frequently used for events. Nazareth Convent is expected to be a museum’s future site, and 120 Main Place is expected to be home to a maker space and podcasting studio, according to the agenda item.
The Texas Commission on the Arts recommended the district’s expansion, according to the agenda item.
“Once established, we look to work with our local partners to grow our arts and culture community, promote the district, draw more business and visitors to downtown, and apply for grant opportunities to help fund many of these efforts,” according to the agenda item.
The council will also consider approval for a new library masterplan, which FGM Architects developed.
The city hired FGM Architects to develop the library master plan in February2022.
720 Design, a consulting firm for FGM Architects, conducted community surveys and stakeholder meetings to help prepare the final draft of the library master plan, according to the agenda item. More than 600 people provided community input.
If approved, the library master plan will help guide the Victoria Public Library in developing the library for the next 10-30 years in terms of improvements, according to the agenda item.
In other council business, the council will consider awarding two public works contracts with a $1.79 million Laurent Street Water Line Replacement project and a 2023 Rehabilitation and Overlay Project for Spring Creek Drive from Main Street to Country Club Drive contract for $1.02 million, according to the agenda.