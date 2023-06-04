With the City of Victoria considering buying the Victoria Public Library building from Victoria County, the City Council will hear an appraisal report on the property Tuesday during their regular meeting.
The county and the city have appraisal reports with two different evaluations, with the county's appraisal being about $3.3 million and the report being presented to city council being about $2.9 million.
The appraisal report that will be presented to city council was conducted by independent third-party Valbridge Property Advisors San Antonio office.
Valbridge will present the report and answer any of the council's questions Tuesday, according to the agenda item.
The report estimates the primary property at 302 N. Main St. is valued at $2,930,000, and the excess land at 306 N. Liberty St. is valued at $80,000 for a total appraised value of $3,010,000, according to the report.
Valbridge wasn't provided a current survey of the appraised property, according to the report. The acreage associated with the appraised property is based upon information provided by the county appraisal district and county deed records.
In other council business, the council is expected to receive the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan proposed budget and funding recommendations.
The council will also consider appointing new members to the Board of Health, which advises the Victoria County Public Health Department director on the overall operation of the department on matters of public health and on department policies. The council is considering appointing two new members with city board members Dr. Daniel Cano and Darla Strother's terms expiring this month. They are not eligible for reappointment, according to the agenda item.
Notable items on the consent agenda include $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to The Salvation Army for the development of a Life Enrichment Center to aid the local homeless population; and approve an interlocal agreement with Victoria School District for plan review and inspection services for the Mission Valley Elementary School rebuild project.