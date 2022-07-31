The Victoria City Council is expected to propose a property tax rate of 55 cents per $100 of property value.
The council is expected to set public hearings for the proposed property tax rate at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 in the council chambers, 107 W. Juan Linn St.
The proposed tax rate is expected to be 55.82 cents per $100 valuation, which exceeds the no-new revenue tax rate of 54.61 cents, but does not exceed the voter-approval tax rate of 55.95 cents for fiscal year 2022-2023.
"We typically focus on the property tax rate as that's all we can control," said Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza. "It's a good balance because we try to decrease the rate while at the same time providing the services we do."
The same evening, the city's certified tax roll is expected to be presented to the City Council. This is expected to be $4.5 billion, which includes a 2022 certified tax roll of about $5.2 billion as well as taxable value under protest of about $191 million and frozen appraised value of about $877 million, according to the agenda. This creates an estimated taxable value or net taxable appraised values of about $4 billion. This represent an 11.1% increase from prior year's adjusted net taxable appraised values.
"Tuesday, we are simply proposing the tax rate," Garza said. "We won't adopt it then."
The city's tax rate would not be adopted until after the Sept. 6 public hearing. The city is simply talking about what the property tax rates for 2022-2023 should be, the city manager said.
"It's not set in stone," said Councilman Mark Loffgren. "It could be changed."
