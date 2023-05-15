The Victoria City Council is expected to discuss and vote to approve submitting an application to the state Transportation Alternatives Program at a meeting on Tuesday.
Taking part in the Texas Department of Transportation program is expected to provide funding for sidewalk improvements on two projects, including downtown with Americans with Disabilities Act.
The council is considering two applications to the program, according to the meeting agenda. The first would provide $3.3 million in funding for improvement to Main Street and Stayton Avenue sidewalk improvements, increasing connectivity and accessibility.
“This project complements accessibility and completes connectivity joining projects pending or planned along Main Street,” among other benefits, according to the agenda item.
If approved, the city will have to provide a 20% local match, which is estimated at $668,157.
The second project would provide $6.6 million for improvements for a Victoria Main Street Multi-Use Trail & Sidewalk Project.
“This project ties West High School to subdivisions to the south and adds a multi-use sidewalk that will eventually connect to the city’s Riverside Park” for access to the soccer fields, dog park, the zoo, baseball complexes and the stadium, along with walking trails and recreation inside Riverside, the agenda said.
If approved, the city will have to provide a 20% local match, which is estimated at $1.3 million.
In other business, the city has on its consent agenda a $115,000 contract for the Laurent Street underpass art project. If approved, it would execute the contract with Houston-based Underground Planet Art Studio LLC, which does business as Up Art Studios, for the project. It would be funded through the the Motel Tax Fund and Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s professional services budget.
The council will also hear a Victoria Central Appraisal District Appraisal Process Report from Keri Wickliffe, chief appraiser.