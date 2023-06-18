With Victoria's bicentennial coming next year, the City Council is set to vote on awarding a construction contract for the DeLeon Plaza expansion at Tuesday's regular meeting.

The expansion is one of the key improvement projects the city hopes to have finished before the bicentennial celebration next year.

If the council approves the contract, it will be awarded to Victoria-based Lauger Companies Inc., the lone bid in the competitive sealed bidding process, according to the agenda item.

"Lauger has completed many building improvements here in Victoria for over 29 years, meeting the budgets and time constraints of the projects," the agenda item said.

The project is expected to cost $4.57 million and take 210 days to complete, according to the agenda item. The project is expected to be completed before the bicentennial celebration in March.

Notable features of the expansion include drainage improvements, a performance pavilion, Modification of curb lines and paving for pedestrian spaces, restroom and storage facilities, traffic signal modification and general site amenities.

The expansion will connect DeLeon Plaza and the area across West Forrest Street at One O'Connor Plaza.

Some other planned city improvements ahead of the bicentennial include statues of city founder Martin De Leon and his wife Patricia at DeLeon Plaza, the Laurent Street underpass art project, downtown renovations and the crosswalk art project.

A dog park and renovated duck pond at Riverside Park are also underway.

A budget shortfall of $302,502 for the DeLeon Plaza expansion will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act interest, revenue bond interest and motel tax funds.

In other council business, officials will vote on the final negotiated contract with the San Antonio division of Spawglass to be the construction manager at risk for the city's new public safety headquarters building at 2501 N. Main St.

The public safety headquarters building is a $33 million project.

The council will also hear presentations updating them on fiscal year 2024 capital improvement projects and a hotel occupancy tax award program update, according to the agenda.