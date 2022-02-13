Victoria City Council is set to vote on an ordinance to issue $5.97 million in utility system revenue bonds Tuesday.
The bonds will be funded through utility base rates and will be used for various utility projects.
These projects include Main Street sewer line replacement, design of Bon Aire Utility/Street Reconstruction, design of College Park Utility/Street Reconstruction and design of Tanglewood Partial Utility/Street Reconstruction.
The city is expected to pay over the next 20 years, if approved, is an average of $392,000 in debt annually.
Other topics of note on the city council’s agenda include:
- Voting to approve awarding the $2,657,320.34 Fire Station No. 1 Renovation Project to Victoria-based Lauger Construction, Inc. The project is expected to take nine month to a year to complete and is being done to bring the station in line with modern standards. The project will be funded through $1.2 million from the General Fund, $500,000 from the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation, $400,00 from the Water Fund, $212,320.34 from leftover funds from completed projects and $345,000 from the Texas Department of Transportation Overpass Fund.
- Appoint a new member of the planning commission after the resignation Adam Daughtrey. The council is considering appointing one of three candidates: Monica Rodriquez, First Community Bank commercial lender, Marc Hinojosa, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry executive director; or Project Manager Rebecca Spears. The appointee will serve the remainder of Daughtrey’s unexpired term, which ends August 2024. The Commission regulates the planning and subdivision of land within city limits.
- Hear three annual reports from Victoria Police Department, Victoria Fire Department and municipal courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.